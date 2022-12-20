Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Quebec AM14:35Pro women's soccer league welcomed by top Quebec players

Pro women's soccer league welcomed by top Quebec players

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 14:35

Women's soccer in Canada is on a roll after Team Canada won Olympic gold in 2021, and now plans afoot for a first pro women's league in this country. Susan Campbell got to talk soccer with two of Quebec's top players, Évelyne Viens and Gabrielle Carle, while they were home for a break.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:31

'No point putting more money into a broken system': Trudeau on health-care funding

News

12 hours ago
Duration 2:30

Vancouver hit with blast of winter weather

The National

18 hours ago
Duration 2:29

Suspected gunman in Ont. condo shooting had history of conflict

The National

18 hours ago
Duration 1:10

Six dead after Vaughan, Ont., shooting, says police chief

News

1 day ago
Duration 2:16

Documents reveal new details about alleged junior hockey sexual assault

The National

2 days ago

now