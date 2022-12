'We need people to get help' — Erin O'Toole rejects expansion of MAID

Duration 10:40

Former Conservative Party leader and minister of Veterans Affairs Erin O'Toole opposes expanding medical assistance in dying (MAID) to include those suffering solely from mental illness. "Medical professionals, the veterans community, most mental health professionals, the vast majority do not want to see this for treatable conditions," he told Power & Politics.