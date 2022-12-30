All Aboard: A Journey Across Canada One Train Car at a Time

Radio

Duration 49:00

Canada’s iconic railway spans tens of thousands of kilometers from coast to coast. Steeped in history, the impact of those lines continues to be felt in our lives and our identity. Join host Melody Jacobson and producer Caroline Chan for a program that will go off the tracks to explore the stories of our railway. You’ll meet First Nations reuniting after the railway forced them apart, as well as Chinese Canadians commemorating their ancestors who built the tracks.