Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CBC Radio Specials49:00All Aboard: A Journey Across Canada One Train Car at a Time

All Aboard: A Journey Across Canada One Train Car at a Time

  • 9 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 49:00

Canada’s iconic railway spans tens of thousands of kilometers from coast to coast. Steeped in history, the impact of those lines continues to be felt in our lives and our identity. Join host Melody Jacobson and producer Caroline Chan for a program that will go off the tracks to explore the stories of our railway. You’ll meet First Nations reuniting after the railway forced them apart, as well as Chinese Canadians commemorating their ancestors who built the tracks.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:03

Ont. homebuyers struggle to close sales after interest rates rise

The National

20 hours ago
Duration 2:30

Vancouver hit with blast of winter weather

The National

20 hours ago
Duration 2:29

Suspected gunman in Ont. condo shooting had history of conflict

The National

20 hours ago
Duration 1:10

Six dead after Vaughan, Ont., shooting, says police chief

News

1 day ago
Duration 2:16

Documents reveal new details about alleged junior hockey sexual assault

The National

2 days ago

now