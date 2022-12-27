Hindsight

Radio

Duration 1:47:00

Many of us have been spending time with loved ones over the holidays. But have you ever noticed how two people can take completely different things away from the same experience? From a medical emergency on Christmas Eve, to newcomers experiencing the holidays in Canada for the first time... Hosts Leisha Grebinski and Candice Lipski will introduce you to guests who are reflecting on intense and memorable experiences they went through with someone else. After all, in hindsight, there's often more to a story than meets the eye.