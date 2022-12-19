Content
Connie O'Connor: Lake Surgeon endangered

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:06

Lake Sturgeon -- a species of fish found only in North America -- is now considered to be endangered. That's according to a recently published 2019 assessment by the International Union for Conservation of Nature It's an agency that maintains a red list of the world's most threatened species. To tell us what that means Matt Fratpietro spoke with Connie O'Connor. She's a freshwater ecologist and the Director of the Ontario Northern Boreal Program with Wildlife Conservation Society Canada.

now