That Curling Show: Mixed doubles curling has never been healthier in Canada

Sports

Duration 30:19

That Curling Show checks in from the Mixed Doubles Super Series championship with Jennifer Dodds, Bruce Mouat, Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill from ice-level. Then we get a temperature check on the state of mixed doubles curling in Canada with Curling Canada's Scott Pfeifer. Junior curler Austin Snyder also checks in before heading off to worlds.