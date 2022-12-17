Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00If writing starts to get boring, Toula can pick olives!

If writing starts to get boring, Toula can pick olives!

  • 8 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

In her debut book, "We, the Others: Allophones, Immigrants and belonging in Canada", Montreal author Toula Drimonis writes lovingly about her parents leaving Greece for Quebec -- 50 dollars in their pockets to invest in an unknown future. From there, the book expands to tell the dense histories and realities of immigrants across Canada. She also writes about folks like her: those second-gen Canadians - or in our cases, Quebecers - forever figuring out how to belong.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:32

Massive Berlin hotel aquarium bursts

News

22 hours ago
Duration 0:36

Herd of moose guided off the grounds of Prince George airport

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 0:48

Remembering Canadian songwriter Shirley Eikhard

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:48

President of the Treasury Board announces ‘common hybrid model’ for federal public servants' return to offices

Politics News

2 days ago
Duration 2:13

Calgary officer pushes over man put in wheelchair, pleads guilty to assault

News

4 days ago

now