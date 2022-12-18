Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Spark53:51562: The Butterfly Effect, Part 4 - The LED

562: The Butterfly Effect, Part 4 - The LED

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:51

LEDs, or light-emitting diodes, were first conceived well over a century ago. But it took another half century before they were commercially available, and half a century again before they became ubiquitous. And now they're in everything from our phones to our holiday lights to special effects in film. On a special Butterfly Effect edition, we trace the development of the LED – and ask what might come next. With guests Carrie Meadows, Zheng-Hong Lu and Kevin McGeagh.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:48

President of the Treasury Board announces ‘common hybrid model’ for federal public servants' return to offices

Politics News

23 hours ago
Duration 5:47

'There will be a whole bunch of work' to do, says Canadian astronaut on Soyuz spacecraft leak

News

1 day ago
Duration 1:00

Monkeys in hot water in Japan

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:35

Emergency crews respond to Labrador plane crash

CBC News Newfoundland

2 days ago
Duration 2:13

Calgary officer pushes over man put in wheelchair, pleads guilty to assault

News

3 days ago

now