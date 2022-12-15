Content
A possible solution to the family doctor shortage | About That

18 hours ago
Duration 22:26

A recent survey suggests 20 per cent of Canadians do not have a family doctor, which can make getting timely lab tests and referrals to specialists nearly impossible. But what if you could get everything you need under one roof? Andrew Chang talks with Dr. Danielle Martin about health teams and why they could be an answer to our doctor shortage.

