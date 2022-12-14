A nuclear fusion breakthrough – what does it mean for Alberta? | CBC.ca Loaded
6:08A nuclear fusion breakthrough – what does it mean for Alberta?
1 day ago
Duration 6:08
U.S. Scientists have announced what they're calling a major energy breakthrough. For the first time researchers were able to produce a net energy gain using a process called nuclear fusion.
To help us understand the milestone and what it means for Alberta, we've reached Jason Myatt, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Alberta.