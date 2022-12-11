Searching for connection? Third places may be the solution

Content
Tapestry53:52Searching for connection? Third places may be the solution

In the last few decades, cities across North America have lost many of their beloved third places — spaces outside the home or work where people can go to find community. But this isn't happening because people don't want to hang out anymore. Nathan Allebach says this problem has a lot to do with how we build our cities and who profits from our public spaces.

now