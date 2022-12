FIL Luge World Cup: Women's Doubles RUN 1 & 2 - Park City

Watch as luge stars like Austria’s Selina Egle will be in women’s doubles action for Run 1 & 2 at the USA event for the FIL Luge World Cup. Run 1 begins at 4:46 pm ET Run 2 begins at 6:15 pm ET