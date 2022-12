FIL Luge World Cup: Men's Doubles RUN 1 & 2 - Park City

Sports

Duration live

The dominant Austrians Juri Thomas Gatt, Thomas Step and Yannick Muller look to continue their winning ways this weekend in USA with Run 1 & 2 of the the Men’s Doubles part of the FIL World Cup. Run 1 begins at 4:00 pm ET Run 2 begins at 5:30 pm ET