A Beachcomber's journey home

Radio

Duration 36:37

Pat John became an Indigenous icon for his portrayal of the character Jesse Jim on the long-running Canadian television show The Beachcombers. But after the show went off the air, many wondered what happened to him – including Duncan McCue. The host of CBC Radio's Helluva Story joins Piya Chattopadhyay to discuss what the actor represented to him, and to share his documentary about searching for answers following Pat John's death this past summer.