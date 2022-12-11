Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Sunday Magazine36:37A Beachcomber's journey home

A Beachcomber's journey home

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 36:37

Pat John became an Indigenous icon for his portrayal of the character Jesse Jim on the long-running Canadian television show The Beachcombers. But after the show went off the air, many wondered what happened to him – including Duncan McCue. The host of CBC Radio's Helluva Story joins Piya Chattopadhyay to discuss what the actor represented to him, and to share his documentary about searching for answers following Pat John's death this past summer.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:30

Brittney Griner's journey from Russia back to the U.S.

News

4 hours ago
Duration 0:30

Quebec hockey coach shoved onto ice

CBC News Montreal

1 day ago
Duration 4:49

First 3 episodes of Harry & Meghan docuseries released on Netflix

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 3:52

Drop Patagonia from your labels, clothing giant tells N.B. brewer

CBC News New Brunswick

2 days ago
Duration 2:13

Family says Amazon shipped fake product, refuses refund until 'correct' item returned

The National

5 days ago

now