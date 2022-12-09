Content
Quebec AM9:52Shedding light on Quebec's role in residential school system

Shedding light on Quebec's role in residential school system

  • 4 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:52

A new investigation by Radio-Canada's Enquête has discovered evidence that more of Quebec’s Indigenous children died in the residential school system than previously thought. Journalist Sylvie Fournier spoke with guest host Kim Garritty about the stories she gathered from survivors.

