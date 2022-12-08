Content
Let’s Go7:53Montrealer maps out queer events across the island

Montrealer maps out queer events across the island

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:53

There’s always a party happening somewhere in Montreal. Especially parties made for and by queer Montrealers. But they can be hard to find for some. Which is why Ambre Marionneau is beginning to map them all out! It's called Queer Party MTL. We’ll chat with her to learn more about this initiative.

