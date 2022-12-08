Montrealer maps out queer events across the island | CBC.ca Loaded
Montrealer maps out queer events across the island
2 days ago
There’s always a party happening somewhere in Montreal. Especially parties made for and by queer Montrealers. But they can be hard to find for some. Which is why Ambre Marionneau is beginning to map them all out! It's called Queer Party MTL. We’ll chat with her to learn more about this initiative.