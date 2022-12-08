Content
Daybreak Montreal

Looking into the future of Griffintown: what will the neighbourhood look like?

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:07

The city of Montreal has mandated Montreal's public consultation office to look into the future of Griffintown. Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Craig Sauvé, a city councillor for the Sud-Ouest borough. His district includes Griffintown.

