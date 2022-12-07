Content
What responsibilities do professional athletes have, when it comes to what they post on social media?

What responsibilities do professional athletes have, when it comes to what they post on social media? That's come up this week after posts made by the Montreal Canadien's Carey Price. Daybreak's Sean Henry speaks with Martine St-Victor, a communications strategist and general manager of the Montreal public relations firm, Edelman. She is also a columnist at La Presse and the Montreal Gazette.

now