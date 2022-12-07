Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS8:27Privacy lawyer's tongue in cheek hand-wringing over holiday season privacy issues

Privacy lawyer's tongue in cheek hand-wringing over holiday season privacy issues

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:27

Many families are sharing their homes with an Elf on the Shelf this season. Halifax privacy lawyer David Fraser also noticed a new product, a Santa Cam with what appears to be a glowing red eye! He humorously asks: when did Santa become more Big Brother than jolly old elf?

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:58

Video shows alleged Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian airfields

News

1 day ago
Duration 0:31

NASA's Orion spacecraft returns pictures of the moon

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 1:50

‘We’re not going after hunting rifles or shotguns,’ PM says

Politics News

2 days ago
Duration 2:13

Family says Amazon shipped fake product, refuses refund until 'correct' item returned

The National

3 days ago
Duration 1:06

Muslim woman visiting B.C. verbally assaulted in restaurant parking lot

CBC News BC

5 days ago

now