A million bottles of children’s pain and fever medicine arriving, after months of shortages. Will it be enough?

Daybreak Montreal
19 hours ago
The federal government is importing a million bottles of children’s pain and fever medicine – after months of shortages. But will it be enough? Daybreak's Sean Henry speaks with Dr. Supriya Sharma, the chief medical advisor at Health Canada.