A million bottles of children’s pain and fever medicine arriving, after months of shortages. Will it be enough?

Daybreak Montreal12:50A million bottles of children’s pain and fever medicine arriving, after months of shortages. Will it be enough?

  • 19 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:50

The federal government is importing a million bottles of children’s pain and fever medicine – after months of shortages. But will it be enough? Daybreak's Sean Henry speaks with Dr. Supriya Sharma, the chief medical advisor at Health Canada.

