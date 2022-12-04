Montreal City Mission helps people find belonging in their community

Content
All in a Weekend12:48Montreal City Mission helps people find belonging in their community

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:48

The CBC Montreal Charity Drive is raising awareness for the Montreal City Mission. The downtown organisation serves mainly newcomers, refugees, and low-income families. We hear from Anwar Alh'jooj, Assistant Director at the Mission and Coordinator of the Maa’n/Together and Family Zone programs and Dr. Amal Alsana Alh'jooj runs the Holistic Reconciliation for Newcomer Families program about how they connect people with their community and each other.

