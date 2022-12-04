Montreal City Mission helps people find belonging in their community

The CBC Montreal Charity Drive is raising awareness for the Montreal City Mission. The downtown organisation serves mainly newcomers, refugees, and low-income families. We hear from Anwar Alh'jooj, Assistant Director at the Mission and Coordinator of the Maa’n/Together and Family Zone programs and Dr. Amal Alsana Alh'jooj runs the Holistic Reconciliation for Newcomer Families program about how they connect people with their community and each other.