FIL Luge World Cup: Men's RUN 1 & 2 - Whistler

Sports

Duration live

Watch as some of the world's best male luge athletes make their way to Whistler, Canada to take part in the men's fist and second run at the FIL Luge World Cup. The event will be part of 100 of the worlds best luge athletes competing at the Whistler Sliding Centre. Run 1 begins at 4:00 pm ET Run 2 begins at 5:30 pm ET