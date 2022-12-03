So...we've got the original 'Gangstabiatch@hotmail.com' on today's show!

Radio

Duration 54:00

Of course when filmmaker Karen Cho was a teenager in the '90s living in a suburb of Montreal, West Coast rap was a thing. So it was normal to use "gangstabiatch" as an email handle. By the time she was entering the professional film world, though, a dear friend suggested she leave that side of her behind. But, Cho understands that she was partly drawn to hip hop culture because as a mixed race, Chinese Canadian, there were themes of identity that spoke through the bumping bass and sometimes racy lyrics. Being Chinese Canadian is at the center of much of Karen Cho's body of work since the early 2000s. She shares why and how, especially when faced with erasure, art is key in protecting heritage.