Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Daybreak Montreal7:58Can more nurses help Quebec's 8-1-1 line work better?

Can more nurses help Quebec's 8-1-1 line work better?

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:58

Once again, Quebec's health minister is appealing for help from qualified nurses, asking them lend a hand to the 8-1-1 line. Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Caroline Dufour. She is a registered nurse, a member of the Quebec Nurses' Association, and a PhD student in nursing science

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:08

Ye praises Hitler, Nazis in livestream interview

The National

18 hours ago
Duration 2:00

Meghan Markle faced ‘very real’ threats: former top police official

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:15

Sliding cars crash into each other after snow hits hill in Surrey, B.C.

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 3:26

Meghan Markle faced 'disgusting' threats in U.K.: former counterterrorism head

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:16

Dashcam footage of London cyclist struck by minivan

CBC News London

5 days ago

now