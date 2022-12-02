Can more nurses help Quebec's 8-1-1 line work better? | CBC.ca Loaded
16 hours ago
Once again, Quebec's health minister is appealing for help from qualified nurses, asking them lend a hand to the 8-1-1 line. Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Caroline Dufour. She is a registered nurse, a member of the Quebec Nurses' Association, and a PhD student in nursing science