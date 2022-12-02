Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Daybreak Montreal9:52Program for parents and children "creates a new dynamic" for better communication

Program for parents and children "creates a new dynamic" for better communication

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:52

Holistic Reconciliation Within Newcomer Families is a program run by CBC's charity of the year, the Montreal City Mission. The program helps parents and children better communicate. Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Rebecca Ugolini. She met with with Amal Elsana Alh'jooj, who trains the program facilitators.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 4:59

Indian girl reunites with family after kidnapping nearly a decade ago

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:20

N.L. scientists search for elusive colossal squid in Antarctica

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:41

Prince, Princess of Wales wrap up 3-day trip to Boston

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:08

Kanye West's antisemitism casts shadow on Donald Trump

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:10

Fireball caught on home surveillance camera in Belle River , Ont.

CBC News Windsor

3 days ago

now