Podcast Playlist53:13Sweet Bobby's Alexi Mostrous on a satanic cult hoax, plus more new podcasts

Sweet Bobby's Alexi Mostrous on a satanic cult hoax, plus more new podcasts

  3 days
  Radio
  Duration 53:13

Sweet Bobby host Alexi Mostrous is back with a new podcast about a satanic panic in the UK. This week, he sits down with host Leah-Simone Bowen to talk about the hoax and how its repercussions are still being felt eight years later. Plus, we’ve got more noteworthy series: from a deep dive into the fashion trend that never goes out of style, to why more fire can help save California’s sequoias, to the new CBC podcast that uncovers how a labour dispute at a northern mine turned deadly. Featuring: Hoaxed | Articles of Interest | Giant: Murder Underground | The Big Burn | Run, Hide, Repeat For links and more info, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist

