Trudeau's remark 'plays into the Chinese Communist Party's narrative': former Australian PM

5 hours ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would stand up for Canadian values and principles in its relations with China — "not just for our own purposes, but to highlight to people in China that disagree with the regime that there are other ways of doing things and there is a better future possibly ahead." "By saying that, he plays into the Chinese Communist Party's narrative that this is all about destabilizing the communist regime in Beijing," said former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. "I wouldn't have said it."

