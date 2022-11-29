These Ukrainian students are fearlessly returning to a war zone to visit their families for Christmas | CBC.ca Loaded
Metro Morning
Duration 8:53
These Ukrainian students are fearlessly returning to a war zone to visit their families for Christmas
These Ukrainian students are fearlessly returning to a war zone to visit their families for Christmas
14 hours ago
Duration 8:53
Some Ukrainian students who came to Toronto to study, are going back home for Christmas. They spoke with Mary Wiens about returning to a war zone where renewed Russian attacks have left many of their families without power and running water.