These Ukrainian students are fearlessly returning to a war zone to visit their families for Christmas

Metro Morning8:53These Ukrainian students are fearlessly returning to a war zone to visit their families for Christmas

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:53

Some Ukrainian students who came to Toronto to study, are going back home for Christmas. They spoke with Mary Wiens about returning to a war zone where renewed Russian attacks have left many of their families without power and running water.

