Polytechnique Montreal's cafeteria wants you to consider carbon footprint: What's the ecological cost of your meal?
18 hours ago
A pilot project at Polytechnique Montreal is encouraging its students and staff to think about the ecological cost of what goes into their plates. Daybreak's Sean Henry speaks with Patrick Cigana. He is a senior sustainability advisor at Polytechnique Montreal and is overseeing this pilot project.