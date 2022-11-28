New Quebec clothing brand says size inclusivity for men matters

Content
Quebec AM8:57New Quebec clothing brand says size inclusivity for men matters

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:57

Size inclusivity is becoming more common in women’s fashion, but men who wear extended sizes are also often left with fewer options. Now, one Montreal-based brand is hoping to change that. Wide the Brand is designing fun and well-made pieces so men of all shapes and sizes can express themselves creatively with their clothing. Brand creator and model Mahrzad Lari joined us to talk about what inspired him to make clothes for people who look like him.

