What would electoral reform mean for Quebec?

Daybreak Montreal10:01What would electoral reform mean for Quebec?

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:01

There are more calls for electoral reform. As MNAs return to the National Assembly Tuesday, they'll be greeted by a demonstration. It is organized by several non-partisan organizations. Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Henry Milner, who has been consulted by the different groups organizing the protest. He is a researcher in the department of political science at Université de Montreal and is an author.

