All in a Weekend10:03Documentary on Morin Heights musical heritage launches this week

Documentary on Morin Heights musical heritage launches this week

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:03

"Music: The Official Language of Morin Heights" is a documentary about the musical culture of the area that brought rockstars to the community in the 1970's and 80's that still has a legacy today. We speak with James Jackson, vice-president of the Morin Heights Historical Association about commissioning this bilingual film some of the stories we hear in the documentary.

