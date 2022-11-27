Documentary on Morin Heights musical heritage launches this week

Radio

Duration 10:03

"Music: The Official Language of Morin Heights" is a documentary about the musical culture of the area that brought rockstars to the community in the 1970's and 80's that still has a legacy today. We speak with James Jackson, vice-president of the Morin Heights Historical Association about commissioning this bilingual film some of the stories we hear in the documentary.