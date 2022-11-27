Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Spark53:52559: Tech solutionism, mutual aid and cooperatives

559: Tech solutionism, mutual aid and cooperatives

  • 23 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:52

Big Tech aims to solve large social issues, from housing to urban transportation. We discuss tech solutionism with Paris Marx, host of Tech Won't Save Us podcast, author of Road to Nowhere: What Silicon Valley Gets Wrong About the Future of Transportation. And, with massive layoffs happening all over Silicon Valley, and the sale of Twitter throwing social media into chaos, is it time to rekindle the cooperatives movement in tech? Nathan Schneider, professor of media studies at University of Colorado, Boulder and director of the Media Enterprise Design Lab, talks about tech co-ops. Then, Greg Lindsay, urban tech fellow at Cornell Tech University and a senior fellow at MIT’s Future Urban Collective, talks about peer-to-peer solutions focused on mutualism and solidarity in times of crisis.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:20

Vancouver police shoots man with non-lethal beanbag rounds

News

24 hours ago
Duration 0:11

Ostriches escape enclosure near Taber, Alta.

CBC News Calgary

1 day ago
Duration 4:35

Saint John jail guards seen tackling and punching inmate on CCTV video

CBC News New Brunswick

1 day ago
Duration 0:44

Body cam shows moments before police shooting of Christian Glass

News

2 days ago
Duration 1:05

Borje Salming gets emotional standing ovation at NHL Hall of Fame Game

Hockey

14 days ago

now