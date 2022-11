Sustainability is in fashion

Radio

Duration 10:31

The last weekend of November means Black Friday, a shopping sales event that has exploded in popularity over the course of the past decade. The push for customers to buy is more intense than ever, as is the growth of fast fashion brands to overproduce. But one made-to-order Montreal brand wants to change the way we mark "vendredi fou." Emilie Pittman of Em + May is rethinking their approach to the shopping holiday, to encourage their customers to shop consciously and sustainably.