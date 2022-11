Turning a bus into a tiny home, and growing greens indoors – it’s all school work in this rural Alberta village

News

Duration 2:56

For the past six years, students in the village of Myrnam, Alta., have been working on sustainable projects. The students have got involved in village council and have helped bring about some changes to bylaws. Robert Tymofichuk, the teacher behind the program, was recently recognized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his use of technology in education.