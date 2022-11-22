Content
Let’s Go10:19Putting businesses' organic waste to better use

Putting businesses' organic waste to better use

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:19

Organic waste collection is common for residents, but not businesses in Montreal. Sabrina speaks to Isabelle Bissonnette whose group piloted a collection project on Mont-Royal Avenue. Bissonnette is the project manager of environmental initiatives at the Société de développement de l’avenue du Mont-Royal.

