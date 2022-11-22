Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

How these Brazil superfans in Edmonton are gearing up for the World Cup

1 day ago
Duration 3:16

How these Brazil superfans in Edmonton are gearing up for the World Cup

  • 1 day ago
  • News
  • Duration 3:16

Brazil holds five FIFA World Cup championships, making it the most decorated team in World Cup history. The tournament happens only once every four years and Brazil is the only team that has qualified every time. In Brazil, soccer fans are incredibly passionate about the game. In Edmonton, two superfans aren't letting distance and winter weather hamper their traditions. For the Creator Network, Sheena Rossiter and Sandro Silva share the Brazilian superfans' stories and why the game is so important to them.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:29

Car strikes stroller in Outremont hit and run

CBC News Montreal

6 hours ago
Duration 2:05

Paramedic treats dying crash victim, not knowing it was her daughter

The National

18 hours ago
Duration 2:14

NASA's Orion spacecraft completes flyby of the moon

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:39

Great balls of fire? N.B. is talking about Sunday night’s sky show

CBC News New Brunswick

2 days ago
Duration 0:31

Turpel-Lafond says she was born in Norway House

CBC News Saskatchewan

2 days ago

now