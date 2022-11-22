How these Brazil superfans in Edmonton are gearing up for the World Cup

Duration 3:16

Brazil holds five FIFA World Cup championships, making it the most decorated team in World Cup history. The tournament happens only once every four years and Brazil is the only team that has qualified every time. In Brazil, soccer fans are incredibly passionate about the game. In Edmonton, two superfans aren't letting distance and winter weather hamper their traditions. For the Creator Network, Sheena Rossiter and Sandro Silva share the Brazilian superfans' stories and why the game is so important to them.