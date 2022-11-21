Content
Superior Morning8:06Mia Serratore on PinkBike Academy reality show.

Mia Serratore on PinkBike Academy reality show.

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:06

Growing up in Thunder Bay, Mia Serratore spent a lot of her days gliding along snowy trails. Serratore used to ski with the National Team Development Centre... But she now lives in Kelowna where she's turned her attention to a different sport that's putting her in the national spotlight. She spoke with Mary-Jean Cormier of Superior Morning.

