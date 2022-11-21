Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Front Burner26:36‘Signs of collapse’ and ways to fix health care

‘Signs of collapse’ and ways to fix health care

  • 9 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 26:36

There's a lot of bad news in Canadian health care. We're still in the midst of a pandemic, RSV and flu season are hitting families hard, and headlines across the country have been dominated by reports of staffing shortages, severe burnout, overrun emergency rooms, and long wait times for surgeries. Front-line health-care workers and patients are raising alarms about a system breaking under the pressure. Dr. Brian Goldman is the host of CBC Radio's White Coat, Black Art and CBC podcast The Dose. He's also an emergency physician in Toronto and has spent a lot of time thinking about the issues that plague the system. Monday on Front Burner, Dr. Goldman joins us to talk about possible solutions and why some in the field are worried about a health-collapse, rather than a crisis.

Related Stories

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:56

Western New York residents dig out after massive snowstorm

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:38

Erwin Elias drives around Tuktoyaktuk

CBC News North

3 days ago
Duration 0:57

Mother chimpanzee sees and embraces baby for the first time

News

3 days ago
Duration 0:50

This bear is The Boss

CBC News Calgary

6 days ago
Duration 6:59

Snowdozer

Dragons' Den

14 days ago

now