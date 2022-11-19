Content
The Bridge54:00We called it: The Good Arabs wins Grand Prix du Livre de Montreal!

We called it: The Good Arabs wins Grand Prix du Livre de Montreal!

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Eli Tareq El Bechelany Lynch is this year's winner of the prestigious Grand Prix du Livre de Montreal! Their book of poetry The Good Arabs is the second English language book to win this award celebrating local talent and Quebec publishing for the past 60 years. So what makes good - and bad - Arabs? And which Lebanese pop star made Eli Tareq gay?

