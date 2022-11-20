How the Bull Market helped pay for our stuff | CBC.ca Loaded
Cost of Living9:59How the Bull Market helped pay for our stuff
How the Bull Market helped pay for our stuff
23 hours
Radio
Duration 9:59
Ever wonder how Netflix could offer all those shows for just $8 bucks a month? Thank investors. Over the last decade, capital poured into start-ups like Netflix, Uber and Skip the Dishes – propping them up and keeping prices low. Now that capital is disappearing. And we might have to start paying the full freight for the services we want.