Why is Canada so vulnerable to drug shortages? | CBC.ca Loaded
Cost of Living9:13Why is Canada so vulnerable to drug shortages?
Why is Canada so vulnerable to drug shortages?
23 hours
Radio
Duration 9:13
It started with kids' cold and flu medications. Now consumers are having a hard time finding cough syrup, eye drops and some allergy medications. Drug shortages have been happening in Canada for years — but rarely in plain sight like today. Is Canada too reliant on the global supply chain for pharmaceuticals? And could we take steps to improve things?