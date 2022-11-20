Content
Why is Canada so vulnerable to drug shortages?

  • 23 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:13

It started with kids' cold and flu medications. Now consumers are having a hard time finding cough syrup, eye drops and some allergy medications. Drug shortages have been happening in Canada for years — but rarely in plain sight like today. Is Canada too reliant on the global supply chain for pharmaceuticals? And could we take steps to improve things?

