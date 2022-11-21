Unladylike's Cristen Conger on intersectionality, the rise of podcasting, and going from co-host to sole host

Radio

Duration 53:51

The podcast Unladylike explores how being a woman impacts every aspect of lived experience – from career, to choosing birth control, to medical care, to which beauty standards to buy into. This week, Unladylike creator and host Cristen Conger opens up. She shares how she accidentally found herself in podcasting, how she approaches intersectionality, and how the frustration of having to continually fight for her idea (and some fan encouragement) drove her to create Unladylike. Cristen also takes us through what she's listening to – from the TikTok lifestyle trends that are setting feminism back, to the internet feud over fibre, to the awful discourse incorrectly linking the violent attack on Salman Rushdie with cancel culture. We've got your soundtrack for staying curious, building empathy, and raising hell. Featuring: Unladylike, Fed Up, Shameless Acquisition Target, ICYMI, Cancel Me Daddy For links and more info head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.