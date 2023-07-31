2022 CBC Massey Lectures | # 4: On Sex and Gender | CBC.ca Loaded
2022 CBC Massey Lectures | # 4: On Sex and Gender
In his fourth Massey lecture, Tomson Highway explores some of the limits monotheism imposes our understanding of the human body and gender. In the world of Indigenous peoples, Highway writes, "the circle of pantheism has space for any number of genders" — an idea with fresh relevance for understanding our own times. *This episode originally aired on Nov. 17, 2022.