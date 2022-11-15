Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North8:07Emma Morrison is the first Cree First Nation woman to take home Miss World Canada 2022 over the weekend

Emma Morrison is the first Cree First Nation woman to take home Miss World Canada 2022 over the weekend

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:07

Emma Morrison won Miss World Canada 2022 over the weekend. She made history by being the first indigenous woman to hold the title. Morrison is originally from Chapleau Cree First Nation and now lives in Ottawa. And her talents include many traditional teachings that she can now present to the world stage. She spoke with the CBC's Bridget Yard.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:54

Xi Jinping accuses Trudeau of leaking discussion to the media

Politics News

6 hours ago
Duration 0:53

5-year-old dragged by school bus in Brantford, Ont.

CBC News Hamilton

23 hours ago
Duration 0:50

This bear is The Boss

CBC News Calgary

1 day ago
Duration 1:00

Photographer Jason Bantle captures footage of The Boss

News

2 days ago
Duration 2:06

A battle between Banff's biggest, baddest bears

CBC News Calgary

2 years ago

now