Emma Morrison is the first Cree First Nation woman to take home Miss World Canada 2022 over the weekend

Radio

Duration 8:07

Emma Morrison won Miss World Canada 2022 over the weekend. She made history by being the first indigenous woman to hold the title. Morrison is originally from Chapleau Cree First Nation and now lives in Ottawa. And her talents include many traditional teachings that she can now present to the world stage. She spoke with the CBC's Bridget Yard.