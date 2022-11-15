Wake the Giant, a community project benefitting Indigenous young people in Thunder Bay, was awarded a fifty-thousand dollar grant today.

Thunder Bay's Wake the Giant was recognized today with a substantial cheque. Festival organizers and students and staff at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School received the first annual fifty-thousand dollar Indigenous Truth a Reconciliation Grant. The grants are distributed to community organizations throughout Canada through the Canada Post Community Foundation. Sean Spenrath is one of the organizers of Wake the Giant and spoke with Up North Producer Bridget Yard.