With Art: a case for mixing the cultures in Quebec to make life even better

Radio

Duration 54:00

Actress and playwright Laurence Dauphinais calls for a melange in Quebec culture and society! Her play Cyclorama taps into some deep emotions around language in La Belle Province; recounting the history of divide between the English and French theatre worlds. But Laurence's career serves has a road map to the rich possibilities when we blur the language lines.