Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00With Art: a case for mixing the cultures in Quebec to make life even better

With Art: a case for mixing the cultures in Quebec to make life even better

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Actress and playwright Laurence Dauphinais calls for a melange in Quebec culture and society! Her play Cyclorama taps into some deep emotions around language in La Belle Province; recounting the history of divide between the English and French theatre worlds. But Laurence's career serves has a road map to the rich possibilities when we blur the language lines.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:02

The background music that helps B.C. convenience stores keep loiterers away

CBC News BC

23 hours ago
Duration 1:05

Borje Salming gets emotional standing ovation at NHL Hall of Fame Game

Hockey

1 day ago
Duration 0:53

Canada edges Brazil in women's international friendly

Soccer

2 days ago
Duration 0:50

Ukrainian soldiers greeted with joy in Kherson

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 2:01

Republicans blame Trump for lack of ‘red wave’ in midterms

The National

2 days ago

now