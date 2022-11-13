Content
Cost of Living
Why companies should care about their employees' commute

Why companies should care about their employees' commute

A long drive to work makes most of us grouchy, sure. But does it also make us less productive and innovative? Harvard business professor Andy Wu set out to answer these questions. He talks to Paul Haavardsrud about his findings and why he thinks solutions to shortening employees' commute times lie not with urban planning — but companies themselves.

