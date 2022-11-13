Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Spark53:53558: What AI can and can't do

558: What AI can and can't do

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:53

We've seen remarkable gains in artificial intelligence – but only in specific, narrow domains, like fraud prevention or navigation. One reason for that is the way AI innovations get adopted. Another is our poor ability to distinguish between real progress and so-called AI snake oil. This week, we demystify AI with guests Ajay Agrawal, professor in University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, founder of the Creative Destruction Lab, and co-author of a new book, Power and Prediction: The Disruptive Economics of Artificial Intelligence; and Arvind Narayanan, professor of computer science at Princeton University and co-author of the newsletter and forthcoming book called AI Snake Oil.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 4:06

Biden on Donald Trump's potential presidential run

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 0:45

Eggs thrown at King Charles and Camilla in northern England

News

1 day ago
Duration 1:08

Graphic Warning: Evander Kane's wrist cut open by Pat Maroon's skate blade

Hockey

2 days ago
Duration 0:52

Actor Ryan Reynolds receives standing ovation at Senators game

Hockey

2 days ago
Duration 1:31

Ancient bronze statues discovered in Tuscany

News

2 days ago

now