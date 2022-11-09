Content
Up North8:45The Edmund Fitzgerald, remembered 47 years later

The Edmund Fitzgerald, remembered 47 years later

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:45

Tomorrow is the 47th anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Paradise, Michigan will hold a virtual memorial event to commemorate the wreck and the 29 crew members who were lost with the ship. Jonathan reached Bruce Lynn, the museum's executive executive director, to learn more.

